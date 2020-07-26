Loggers Split Two-Game Set with Woodchucks

WAUSAU, Wis. - After dropping a 9-8 game in 10 innings on Friday night, the La Crosse Loggers rebounded with a 9-3 win over the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Saturday evening at Athletic Park. The Loggers enter Sunday with an 11-13 record, while the Woodchucks fall to 7-17.

After taking an early 2-0 lead, the Woodchucks to a 3-2 lead on a home run by Pablo Ruiz in the third inning, but the La Crosse pitching staff would shut Wisconsin down the rest of the way. Jayson Hibbard (Southern Idaho) pitched five scoreless innings in relief of starter Ethan Bradford (Nebraska) to earn the win. He scattered just three hits and struck out three in his outing. Cam Robinson (Louisville) pitched a clean ninth inning to lock down the win for the Loggers.

Blake Klassen (Saddleback CC) came around to score and tied the game on an error in the fourth inning, and a two-run single by JT Thompson (Texas State) helped the Loggers take a 6-3 lead in the seventh inning. Thompson added an RBI double in the team's three-run ninth innings.

Kyson Donahue (Arizona) finished 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored, while Thompson finished his night 2-for-5 with two RBI. Eight different players collected hits for La Crosse.

The Loggers return home to the Lumberyard for a two-game set against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. Sunday's first pitch is set for 5:05 pm.

