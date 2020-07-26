Honkers Swept in Weekend Series Finale Despite Kindreich's Superb Start

MANKATO, MINN. - The Rochester Honkers' (4-13) struggle to score runs continued on Sunday afternoon, as they crossed just one run en route to a series sweep at the hands of the Mankato MoonDogs (9-12) in a 5-1 loss at Franklin Rogers Park.

Larson Kindreich (Biola) turned in his best start of the season, tying a season-high five innings pitched. The lefty allowed just one run on four hits, and struck out seven hitters, a new season-high for a Honkers starting pitcher.

After two full innings of shutout baseball, the Team in Teal got on the board first with its only run of the afternoon. After a Bryce Matthews (Arkansas) walk and a Robert Moore (Arkansas) single to move runners into first and third, Pearce Howard (New Orleans) fouled out deep enough down the left-field line to score Matthews from third.

Mankato tied the game with a run of its own in the bottom of the fourth on a solo home run by former Honkers middle infielder Evan Berkey (Cal State-Bakersfield), his first of the season. The MoonDogs took the lead in the sixth on a double play that scored a run to make it 2-1, Mankato.

The final blow came in the bottom of the eighth, when the MoonDogs put two runners on for designated hitter Dylan Phillips (Kansas State), who sent a majestic three-run shot over the right-field video board. The left-hander doubled as Mankato's closer and entered the game in the bottom of the ninth to seal the game for the MoonDogs.

Rochester only mustered two hits, a pair of singles: one by catcher Tanner Tweedt (Sacramento City College) in the second and the other by Moore in the third.

Two Honkers reached after the second single through the rest of the game, when an AJ Campbell (Frostburg State) walk and a Kyle Huckstorf (Iowa Western CC) fielder's choice went back-to-back in the fourth.

