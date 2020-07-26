Former Kalamazoo Growler Caleb Baragar Debuts with the Giants

Rochester, Minn. - Former Kalamazoo Growler Caleb Baragar, made his Major League debut for the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Baragar is the 235th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Baragar, who played collegiately at Indiana University, played for the Kalamazoo Growlers in 2014. He was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 9th round of the 2016 MLB draft.

In 2014 with the Growlers, Baragar appeared in eight games and was 0-4 with a 6.13 ERA. He struck out 12 batters in 22 innings.

Barangar began his professional career in 2016 with the Giants Rookie Level team in the Arizona League. After 14 games he was promoted to the San Jose Giants of the Hi-A California League. Between the two clubs he went 5-3 with a 2.51 ERA. He struck out 53 batters in 61 innings while walking 21.

Barangar spent the 2017 season with the Augusta GreenJackets of the Lo-A South Atlantic League. He appeared in 22 games and was 5-7 with a 4.63 ERA. He struck out 81 batters in 114.2 innings while walking 35.

In 2018, Baragar began the year in Augusta and was then promoted, after 16 games, to San Jose. After eight games in San Jose he finished the season with the Sacramento River Cats of the AAA Pacific Coast League. For the season he was 3-4 with a 4.06 ERA over 26 games. He walked 19 batters in 82 innings while striking out 85.

Baragar was once again in San Jose to start the 2019 season. He pitched in five games before a promotion to the Richmond Flying Squirrels of the AA Eastern League. In Richmond he appeared in 22 games before ending the season with one game in Sacramento. Between the three clubs he went 5-6 with a 3.57 ERA in 141 innings pitched. He struck out 135 batters and walked 53.

Baragar was assigned to the Giants Alternate Training Site for the 2020 season and then was called up to the Major League roster on July 23. In his Major League debut against the Dodgers, Baragar entered the game in relief of Giants starter Logan Webb. Baragar pitched two innings striking out one to earn the win while not allowing a hit or a run.

