Rafters Roll Loggers 7-1

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Rafters continue to move upward in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod. Sunday night, the Rafters took Loggers pitching deep for two home runs, all that was needed for the Rafters to smoothly take a seven-game lead in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod West Division in a 7-1 win.

The Rafters got going in the first inning, with a double to the left field fence by Parker Nolan. Nolan's double was his sixth of the year, leading the team. After a Ryan Walstad walk, runners were on first and second for Billy Cook, who entered Sunday seven for his last twelve at bats. Cook delivered again, torching a fastball over the outfield fence for a three-run home run, his fourth of the season.

With a runner on in the ninth, The Rafters picked up another home run. Jack-Thomas Wold stung a ball over the right field fence for his fourth of the year to make the score 7-1. Wold finished Sunday with three RBIs, two from the home run, one from an RBI groundout in the fifth.

The Rafters pitchers allowed just one run on four hits, lowering their team ERA to 2.87. Brandon Siegenthaler picked up his league-high third win with 2.1 innings pitched scoreless, striking out three. Four Rafters pitchers struck out eleven Loggers, raising their season total to a league-best 272.

The Rafters will go for five wins in a row tomorrow in La Crosse. Coverage of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and La Crosse Loggers begins at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR. The Rafters return home on Tuesday to host the Wisconsin Woodchucks at 6:35pm.

