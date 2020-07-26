Woodchucks' Early Offensive Output Too Much for Booyah

GREEN BAY, WI - The Woodchucks made their final trip to Green Bay this season on Sunday, escaping with a 9-5 win over the Booyah. Wisconsin scored all nine of its runs in the first three innings, which was enough for the victory.

Wisconsin scored its first run in the first inning, with Adam Frank scoring on an error. Frank contributed again in the second inning, driving home two runs with a double. Kyle Hess also had an RBI in the second inning. It was 5-0 after two. The Chucks scored four more runs in the third inning, which was capped off by a Raul Ortega two-run single.

Brett Wicklund got the start for the Woodchucks, and lasted four innings. He was given a no-decision. Emanuel Corporan collected the win for the Woodchucks. Dathon McGrath, Matt Taylor, and Steven Lacey also worked for Wisconsin. Despite giving up five unanswered runs, the Chucks were able to hold off Green Bay.

Top Performers

Kyle Hess was 3-5 in the game with three singles and 2 RBIs.

Adam Frank was 2-4 with 3 RBIs, a double, triple, and SAC Fly.

Next Up

The Woodchucks return home tomorrow for another game against Green Bay. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

