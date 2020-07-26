Spitters Slam Door on Resorters

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters once again enjoyed an outstanding offensive performance as they downed the Great Lakes Resorters 9-4 on a rain-soaked Sunday evening at Turtle Creek Stadium.

After a rain delay in the fourth inning, the Pit Spitters came out swinging, pouring on five runs spearheaded by University of Richmond product, Johnny Hipsman, who went 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in the victory.

The Great Lakes Resorters jumped on the board first as third baseman, Chase Bessard, pounded a sacrifice hit to score Traverse City Saint Francis standout, Cooper Peterson, to give the Resorters a 1-0 lead. Traverse City responded with a lone tally of their own in the bottom-half as Johnny Hipsman smacked a triple down the right field line before third baseman and recent Central Michigan University transfer, Mario Camilletti, lifted a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 1-1. The Spitters exploded for four runs in the third inning highlighted by a Spencer Schwellenbach RBI-double to forge Traverse City ahead 4-1 before Resorters left fielder, Christian Garcia, cut deeper into the Pit Spitters lead with an RBI-double in the fifth - making it a 4-2 Pit Spitter lead. Traverse City pulled away in the sixth and seventh innings as four Spitter hitters reached base via a base hit to add five runs and extend their lead to 9-2. Great Lakes notched another pair of tallies in the eighth inning, but it was too little, too late as they fell to the Traverse City Pit Spitters for the seventh time this season.

Pit Spitters reliever, Pat Hohlfeld (2-0), was outstanding on the bump going three innings in relief while only allowing one run on two strikeouts in the winning effort. Resorters starter and Los Angeles native, Derek Yoo (0-1), went three innings allowing four runs on six hits in his first loss on the campaign. The Pit Spitters improve to 7-2 on the season while the Resorters fall to 2-7.

