Rafters Pitching Stifles Loggers in 7-1 Loss

July 26, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release





LA CROSSE, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers fell behind early and couldn't get the bats rolling in a 7-1 loss to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Sunday evening at Copeland Park. The Loggers fall to 11-4 while the Rafters improve to 18-7.

Billy Cook hit a three-run home run for the Rafters in the top of the first inning, and the Loggers did push across a run on an RBI single by JT Thompson (Texas State) in the bottom of the first inning, but that was all the scoring that La Crosse would muster.

Lucas Braun (San Diego) took the loss for the Loggers, despite allowing just three hits over four innings of work. Chas Sagedahl (Dallas Baptist) allowed three hits over three innings of relief for La Crosse.

Thompson, Braiden Ward (Washington), Blake Klassen (Saddleback CC), and Trey Harris (Crowder College) each recorded hits for the Loggers.

La Crosse will return home Monday night for a rematch with Wisconsin Rapids. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.