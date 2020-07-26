Booyah Host Only Sunday Game of Year

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah, 12-12 on the season, host the Wisconsin Woodchucks, 7-17, at Capital Credit Union Park for their only Sunday day game.

Last night, the Booyah used a big sixth inning to comeback and beat the Dock Spiders 6-5 at Herr-Baker Field. With Green Bay now sitting at .500 on the year, and tied for Rockford in second, the Booyah are just one game behind Fond du Lac for first, and they hold the tiebreaker at the midway point of the season. The Wisconsin-Illinois East Division is the tightest division in all of the Northwoods League this year.

Today, the Woodchucks come to town following a 9-3 loss at home on Saturday night to La Crosse. Wausau comes into this two-game set against the Booyah with a 1-3 record against Green Bay in 2020. The Woodchucks will play three out of the last four games between these sides at Athletic Park, but Green Bay is 1-0 this season in Wausau.

Green Bay will turn to Appleton High School alumni Jack Mahoney for his fifth start of the year. So far, Mahoney holds a 1-1 record, with a 1.93 ERA, which is best among the pitching staff. In his last outing, Mahoney went five innings at Rockford, and gave up just one hit while striking out five.

First pitch from Capital Credit Union Park is set for 1:05pm, with gates opening at 12:05. Green Bay starts an extended home stretch, with five out of their next seven games at home. The Booyah will host Fond du Lac three times, the Woodchucks today, and Wisconsin Rapids on Friday. All home games will start at 6:35pm.

