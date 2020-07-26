Rafters Take the Road for First of Two in La Crosse

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Coming off of an undefeated homestand, the Northwoods League leading Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (17-7) return to the road on Sunday night in La Crosse to face the 11-13 Loggers, in the first game of the second half of the season.

The Rafters took down the Rockford Rivets on Friday and Saturday, solidifying their status as the best pitching staff in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod so far. Over the two-game series, the Rafters allowed just three runs to the Rivets over two games.

Tonight, the Rafters throw Chris McElvain in La Crosse. McElvain has not allowed an earned run. Last Monday, the Vanderbilt Commodore pitched five innings, striking out seven against the Loggers without allowing an earned run. The Rafters will face San Diego's Lucas Braun, who pitched three scoreless innings against Wisconsin Rapids on July 19th.

First pitch tonight is at 5:05pm. Coverage of the La Crosse Loggers and the Rafters begins at 4:50pm on AM 1320 WFHR. The Rafters return home on Tuesday, July 28th to play the Wisconsin Woodchucks at 6:35pm.

