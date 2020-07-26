Bigbie Goes 4-4 in 9-6 K-Town Win over Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. - Â The K-Town Bobbers (4-5) pulled within one win of tying the Kenosha Series on a 9-6 win over the Kenosha Kingfish (5-4) on Sunday afternoon at Simmons Field.

Walker Jenkins (Missouri State) started the scoring for K-Town on a solo home run to right field in the second inning.

The Kingfish answered in the bottom of the second by taking a 2-1 lead. Evan Albrecht (Purdue) scored the first run of the inning on an error by Bobbers second baseman Marcus Cline (UW-Milwaukee). Jack Thelen (UW-Milwaukee) drove in Kenosha's second run of the frame on an RBI single.

The Bobbers took advantage of two errors in the 3rd inning by Kingfish shortstop Albrecht to take a 4-3 lead. Jared Weber (Florida A&M) drove in the first run on one of the errors and was followed by Cline with an RBI single and an RBI fielder's choice by Jenkins.

The Bobbers extended their lead 6-2 in the 7th inning on a Justice Bigbie (Western Carolina) RBI single to right field that brought Jenkins home.

Kenosha responded with four runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game 6-6. Justin Barr (Akron) and Janas sparked the Kingfish offense with back-to-back hits to start out the inning. Thelen hit a double for Kenosha's third straight hit to drive in Barr and pull the Bobbers lead down to 6-3. With one out Mitchell Buban (UW-Milwaukee) tied the game on a three run home run to right field.

K-Town took the lead in the ninth 8-6 on a bases clearing RBI triple by Drew Benefield (Dallas Baptist University) that scored Harris and Bigbie who led off the frame with back-to-back base hits. James Shimashita (San Jose State) added an insurance run for K-Town later in the inning by driving in Benefield for a 9-6 Bobbers lead.

Jacob DeLabio (Carthage College) took the loss pitching 1.0 inning and allowing three runs, all of them earned, on four hits.

Brandon McPherson (Northern Illinois University) got the win after pitching the 8th inning and recording two strikeouts.

Anthony DeFrancesco (Arizona Christian University) slammed the door in the ninth for K-Town and earned the save. He finished with two strikeouts in the frame.

Thelen finished the game 3-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Bigbie went 4-4 for K-Town scoring one run. He also had a walk and an RBI.

The 2020 Kenosha Series resumes at Simmons Field on Thursday at 6:05 PM CT with the Bobbers hosting the Kingfish.

