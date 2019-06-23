Luke Has the Power, 'Dogs Win 4-3 on Tendler's Homer

Portland, Maine - Luke Tendler hit a walk-off two-run home run - his second of the game - and the Sea Dogs (1-3) defeated the Reading Fightin Phils (3-3) 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field.

After Tate Matheny was hit by a pitch by Aaron Brown with one out, Tendler followed and drove an 0-1 pitch over the wall in right-center field to give Portland the win.

Reading had just taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth when Henri Lartigue singled off of Adam Lau to score Luke Williams with two outs in the inning.

Williams led off the ninth with a single off of Adam Lau, then stole second base. After advancing to third on a groundout by Arqidemes Gamboa, Lau struck out Jose Gomez for the second out of the inning. Lartigue followed with the go-ahead hit on a 2-1 pitch.

Lau (W, 1-2) allowed one run on two hits in an inning of relief. Aaron Brown (L, 2-3) allowed two runs on one hit in defeat.

Sea Dogs' starter Kutter Crawford was excellent in his Double-A debut. The righty went six innings and allowed one run on five hits while walking three and striking out four.

Fightins starter Damon Jones was even better, going six scoreless and allowing just one hit with fanning seven and walking three.

Reading scored the game's first run on a solo homer by Alec Bohm - his first in Double-A - off of Crawford.

Portland took a 2-1 lead in the seventh on a two-run bomb from Tendler into the US Cellular Pavilion off of Jeff Singer.

The Fightins tied it 2-2 on a solo home run by Mickey Moniak into the pavilion off of Kevin Lenik.

