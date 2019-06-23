Erie SeaWolves at Akron RubberDucks - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (3-0, 2ND WEST, 0.5 GB 2nd Half) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (2-3, 4TH WEST, 2.5 GB 2nd Half)

RHP SPENSER WATKINS (2-0, 3.45 ERA) VS. LHP SAM HENTGES (1-8, 4.84 ERA)

SUNDAY, JUNE 23 * 2:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

CANAL PARK * GAME #69 * ROAD GAME #32 * DAY GAME #22

Today, the Erie SeaWolves try for their second series sweep of the season as they take on the Akron RubberDucks at Canal Park. The SeaWolves recorded their 10th shutout win last in 2-0 fashion behind five scoreless innings from starter Beau Burrows and a Kody Eaves solo home run. Spenser Watkins goes for Erie in the finale and is coming off of a win his last start on June 16 versus Hartford. In 5.1 innings, the right-hander allowed two earned runs on four hits while striking out three and walking one. Watkins is making his second start with Erie since returning from Triple-A Toledo on June 13. Sam Hentges toes the rubber for Akron and is looking for his first win since May 3. In his last start on June 18 at Reading, Hentges took the loss after surrendering a season-high seven earned runs on six hits in five innings. In two starts against Erie this season, the left-hander is 0-2 with a 3.97 ERA in 11.1 innings. Hentges currently ranks second in the Eastern League with eight losses. The 22-year old was selected by Cleveland in the 4th round of the 2014 draft out of Mounds View High School.

Mon., June 24 at Binghamton 5:35 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (4-4, 3.41) vs. TBD

RHP Logan Shore (2-6, 4.77) vs. TBD

Tue., June 25 at Binghamton 6:35 p.m. RHP Tim Adelman (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. TBD

Wed., June 26 at Binghamton 5:35 p.m. RHP Athony Castro (2-1, 4.56 ERA) vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Thu., June 27 vs. Harrisburg 7:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 23 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 29

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, RHP Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, RHP Logan Shore is No. 15 and RHP Anthony Castro is No. 21

- The bullpen features No. 24 overall prospect Zac Houston

- Erie is now 6-2 vs. Akron in 2019 and has outscored the RubberDucks by a +17 run differential (44-27)

- Last night's 2-0 victory was Erie's 10th shutout win of the season

- Beau Burrow's five scoreless frames last night was the 18th time this season an Erie starter has thrown 5+ shutout innings

- Today is the ninth of 19 meetings in 2019 between Erie and Akron (13 at UPMC Park - May 5-7, May 31 - June 2, July 15- 18, August 16-18... Six at Canal Park - June 21-23 & August 30 - September 2)

- The SeaWolves +32 run differential is first in the EL and the RubberDucks +9 ranks sixth

- Erie is second in the Eastern League with a .245 batting average while Akron is third at .241

- The RubberDucks lead the league with 312 runs scored and Erie has scored 278 runs which is sixth

- Erie has struck out 551 times (fewest in the EL) while Akron has gone down on strikes 565 times (third-fewest)

- The SeaWolves team ERA is third-best (3.31) while the RubberDucks staff owns the fifth-best team ERA (3.50)

- Erie relievers have a 3.63 ERA (9th in the EL) and Akron has a 3.12 (6th)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a league-low .227 batting average against

- Erie boasts the league's fourth-best defense (.981 fielding percentage) while Akron's defense is tied for sixth (.980)

- The RubberDucks have allowed the fourth-most stolen bases (55) in the league

- The SeaWolves went 8-12 vs. the RubberDucks in 2018 and 5-5 at Canal Park

