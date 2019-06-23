Flying Squirrels Return Home for Seven-Game Homestand this Week

FUNNVILLE - The Flying Squirrels return to Richmond this week for a seven-game homestand at The Diamond from Monday through Sunday. The week-long homestand includes two fireworks shows, three giveaways, specialty jerseys and more.

The Flying Squirrels are expecting to welcome their four millionth fan early in the homestand, likely on Monday or Tuesday. The milestone fan will be awarded with a customized Flying Squirrels jersey, season tickets for the 2020 season and more. For more information, click here.

Fans can enjoy In-Your-Face Fireworks shows from up close and inside the fences following Thursday and Saturday's games.

Giveaways on the homestand include the Limited Edition Stein Giveaway on Monday night, the Hunter Strickland Patriotic T-shirt Giveaway on Tuesday night and the Ardillas Voladoras Soccer Scarf Giveaway on Friday night.

On Monday, the Flying Squirrels with show their Richmond pride with special 804 jerseys, which will be auctioned off during the game with proceeds benefiting Flying Squirrels Charities. On Saturday, the team will be wearing special jerseys for Military Appreciation Night that will be given to TAPS families and veterans wounded in combat following the game.

Fans of the University of Virginia Cavaliers can see the 2019 NCAA men's basketball and men's lacrosse national championship trophies plus the 2018-19 Commonwealth Clash trophy up close for UVA Night as part of the Summer Trophy Tour.

For Thursday's game, the Flying Squirrels will join hands with MiLB in celebrating diversity, inclusion and community on Pride Night.

The Flying Squirrels play three games against the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, from Monday through Wednesday and four games against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, from Thursday through Sunday.

The full promotional schedule for the homestand is listed below:

Monday, June 24 vs. Altoona Curve

6:35 p.m. | Gates open at 5:30 p.m. | Tickets

Scott's Addition Festival & Limited Edition Stein Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans 21 & older presented by Daybreak IT Solutions

804 Jersey Auction: Show your RVA pride by bidding on an original, game-worn 804 jersey. Proceeds from the 804 jersey auction benefit Flying Squirrels Charities and its mission to renovate youth baseball fields in the city of Richmond.

Bark in the Park: Dogs are admitted free in Funnville every Monday home game! Please request a dog-friendly seating section if accompanied by a pet. (Sections 101-103, 203-204 and General Admission first base side)

Tuesday, June 25 vs. Altoona Curve

6:35 p.m. | Gates open at 5:30 p.m. | Tickets

Hunter Strickland Patriotic T-shirt Giveaway presented by Pepsi: As part of the 10 memorable past players series, the first 1,500 fans 15 & older receive a Hunter Strickland Patriotic T-shirt commemorating the former Flying Squirrel closer's memorable appearance on July 4, 2014. (Adult sizes S-3XL, while supplies last)

UVA Night and Summer Trophy Tour: Virginia Athletics' 2019 Summer Trophy Tour will make a stop at The Diamond as part of UVA Night. Fans will have an opportunity to see and take photos with the 2019 NCAA men's basketball and men's lacrosse national championship trophies as well as the 2019 Commonwealth Clash trophy. In addition to taking photos with the trophies, fans in attendance can pick up free giveaway items, including 2019 football posters and schedule cards, as well as 2019 national championship posters.

Wednesday, June 26 vs. Altoona Curve

6:35 p.m. | Gates open at 5:30 p.m. | Tickets

Arabian Nights featuring a Live Camel Appearance presented by New Kent Winery: Grab the lamp, climb atop the magic carpet and discover a whole new world on Arabian Nights Night in Funnville. The Flying Squirrels are granting your first wish: an appearance by a live camel!

Wine Up Wednesdays: Enjoy $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies from 5:30-7:30 p.m. (Available at the wine cart located in the Funnville Fan Zone on the main concourse)

Thursday, June 27 vs. Hartford Yard Goats

6:35 p.m. | Gates open at 5:30 p.m. | Tickets

In-Your-Face Fireworks: Enjoy fireworks from up close and inside the fences following the game.

Pride Night: The Flying Squirrels join hands with MiLB in celebrating diversity, inclusion and community.

Friday, June 28 vs. Hartford Yard Goats

7:05 p.m. | Gates open at 6 p.m. | Tickets

Ardillas Voladoras Soccer Scarf Giveaway & Women's World Cup Celebration presented by Budweiser: The first 1,000 fans 21 & older receive a knit soccer scarf featuring the Flying Squirrels' new Copa de la Diversión identity as part of the team's celebration of the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine: Kids 14 & younger can run the bases following Friday and Sunday home games in Funnville. Kids wanting to run the bases are asked the line up at the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout at the conclusion of the game.

Friday Happy Hour: Enjoy happy hour drink specials from 6-8 p.m. each Friday home game in Funnville. Specials include $2 12-ounce domestic beers at all concession stands, Beer Express carts and The Thirsty Acorn as well as $2 fountain sodas at the Pepsi Fountain (located on main concourse, first base side).

Saturday, June 29 vs. Hartford Yard Goats

6:05 p.m. | Gates open at 5 p.m. | Tickets

In-Your-Face Fireworks: Enjoy fireworks from up close and inside the fences following the game.

Military Appreciation Night and Postgame Jersey Auction presented by The Good Feet Store: The Flying Squirrels annual salute to active duty servicemen & women and veterans culminates in an emotional postgame jersey presentation in which players and coaches hand their jerseys to TAPS families and veterans wounded in combat.

Sunday, June 30 vs. Hartford Yard Goats

1:05 p.m. | Gates open at noon | Tickets

The Dynamo Dogs Appearance: The high-flying Dynamo Dogs bring their Frisbee and dog trick show to Funnville with between-inning performances throughout the game.

Youth Yoga Day: Bring the kids out for pregame kids yoga in the outfield from 12:15-12:35 p.m.

Pregame Catch on the Field presented by Nesquik: Every Sunday in Funnville, families are invited down to the field to play catch in the outfield from 12:15-12:35 p.m. Fans can enter the field through the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine: Kids 14 & younger can run the bases following Friday and Sunday home games (except May 19) in Funnville. Kids wanting to run the bases are asked the line up at the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout at the conclusion of the game.

The Flying Squirrels host the Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth, which begins on Sunday, July 7 with Mayor Levar Stoney's All-Star Week Kickoff, a free event on Brown's Island with live music and selections from Richmond's renowned food and beverage scene. The events continue with the All-Star Country Music Jam on Monday, July 8, featuring headliners Big & Rich at Virginia Credit Union Live at Richmond Raceway. The All-Star Celebrity Home Run Derby takes place on Tuesday, July 9 at The Diamond, featuring stars from across the sports and entertainment world. The week concludes with the Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10. For tickets and information, visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/AllStar.

