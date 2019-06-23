Brady a Bunchful for Yard Goats

June 23, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release





HARTFORD- Sean Brady turned out to be more than a bunchful for the Hartford Yard Goats, pitching the Altoona Curve to a 6-1 win Sunday afternoon, before a capacity crowd of 6,850 at Dunkin' Donuts Park. It marked the 22nd sellout in 36 home dates for Hartford and the second straight capacity crowd. The Yard Goats have played to nine capacity crowds this season compared to five in 2018.

Brady was backed by a 15-hit attack, all the hits off of Yard Goats starter Jack Wynkoop. After escaping a bases loaded jam in the third inning, the Altoona left-hander retired the last 13 batters he faced, before turning the game over to relievers Blake Cederlind and Matt Eckelman. Brady permitted only four hits and one run on a home run by Bret Boswell in the second inning. He walked two and struck out four.

Altoona rallied to take the lead for good in the third inning on a two-run double by Jared Oliva and a run-scoring single by Robbie Glendinning. The Curve scored a run in the fourth inning on a bases loaded double play ground out, added a marker on a sacrifice fly double play in the fifth and closed out the scoring in the sixth on a solo home run by Alfredo Reyes.

Wynkoop gave manager Warren Schaeffer length, sparing the overworked bullpen. He allowed six runs, five earned, on 15 hits, walked two and struck out two.

Boswell, Alan Trejo, Colton Welker Tyler Nevin and Wynkoop each had a hit for Hartford. Oliva, Glendinning and Suiter had three hits apiece for the Curve.

Hartford starts a seven-game road trip to Bowie and Richmond Monday at Bowie, starting 7:05 PM. The game will be broadcast on News Radio 1410 AM, on 100.9 FM and on the Internet on newsradio1410.iheart.com and on MiLB.com. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Donuts Park, Monday, July 1 at 7:05 PM against the Bowie Baysox.

Altoona 6-15-0Hartford 1- 4-1

WP- Sean Brady (3-7)

LP- Jack Wynkoop (5-8)

T- 2:11

A- 6,850

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.