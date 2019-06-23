Barrera Leads Sens to 9-6 Win

The Senators (43-31, 1-3) snapped their four-game losing streak beating the Bowie Baysox (34-39, 4-1) 9-6 Sunday afternoon. Tres Barrera drove in four runs and homered as the Senators banged out 13 hits. Five different Sens had at least two hits. The Sens three hurlers combined to strike out 11 and walk just one.

Turning Point

With the Baysox plating two runs in the first, the Sens came to bat in the bottom of the first inning trailing 2-0. Luis Garcia singled followed by a single by Adrian Sanchez. Dante Bichette, Jr. then singled, driving in Garcia making the score 2-1 Bowie. Tres Barrera drove in the tying run with a fielder's choice, his first of four RBIs on the afternoon.

On Capitol Hill

- Wil Crowe started and went six innings for his sixth win. Will allowed six hits and four runs, all earned, while striking out five. At one point he retired 13 straight batters.

- Jordan Mills pitched two innings, allowing four hits and two runs. He struck out five and didn't walk a batter.

- Aaron Barrett earned his 14th save of the season tossing the ninth inning and allowing a run. The first two reached against him but he retired the next three batters to finish the game.

With the Gavel

- Tres Barrera had three hits, including a home run and a double, drove in four and scored twice. For the series he went 6-for-11 with a HR 2-2B and 5 RBIs.

- Luis Garcia also had three hits in the game, driving in a run and scoring a run.

- Adrian Sanchez, Dante Bichette, Jr, and Spencer Kieboom all had two hits. Bichette and Kieboom both drove in runs.

- Austin Davidson drove in a run with a double.

Filibusters

It is the fifth time this season the Senators have score 9 or more runs.

Aaron Barrett has saved 40 games in his Sens career, tying Zech Zinicola for the all-time Sens save record.

The Sens have homered in 11 games out of their past 28 and are 9-2 in those games.

Harrisburg is 2-4 during a stretch of 27 consecutive games against Western Division opponents.

On Deck

The Senators open a three-game series Monday night against the Akron RubberDucks at 6:30 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:20 p.m.

