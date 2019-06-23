Brady, Bats Lead Win over Hartford

June 23, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release





HARTFORD, Conn. - Sean Brady pitched seven innings while the Altoona Curve offense racked up 15 hits in a 6-1 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Sunday at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

Jared Oliva and Robbie Glendinning led a three-run third inning for the Curve (37-34, 2-2) that gave Brady (Win, 3-7) all the run support he needed against the Yard Goats (39-33, 2-3). With two outs and runners on the corners, Oliva hammered a go-ahead, two-run double right-center which ended with batter reaching third base after Chris Sharpe drew a throw to the plate and scored from first. Glendinning made it a three-run frame and delivered next with an RBI single to right to score Oliva.

Brady's lone run allowed was a two-out, solo homer to right by Bret Boswell, his third homer of the series, during the second inning. Brady finished seven innings on four hits, four strikeouts and two walks allowed.

The left-hander ran into a bases loaded spot during the third frame when Hartford connected on a pair of two-out singles and a four-pitch walk. Following a mound visit, Brady sat down his final 13 batters in order on just 36 pitches of his 90 total tosses on the afternoon.

Brady also got involved at the plate and pushed across a run in the fourth when he bounced into a double play with the bases loaded. Later in the sixth, Brady recorded his first professional base hit, an infield single.

Oliva, Glendinning and Jerrick Suiter all recorded three-hit days in the win. Bralin Jackson came through with a sacrifice fly in the fifth while Alfredo Reyes capped off Altoona's scoring in the sixth with a solo home run, his first of the campaign off left-handed Yard Goats starter Jack Wynkoop (Loss, 5-8).

The Curve hit four homers in the weekend series at Hartford and have gone deep in each of their last eight road games.

The road trip continues in Richmond for three games against the Flying Squirrels starting at 6:35 p.m. on Monday night at the Diamond. Left-hander Brandon Waddell (0-0, 2.25) will start for the Curve against Richmond right-hander Brandon Lawson (2-3, 3.83).

The Curve are back at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Thursday, June 27 for a five-game, four-day series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies featuring a giveaway or fireworks each day of the homestand. For tickets or more information about upcoming promotions, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.