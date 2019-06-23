Rumble Ponies Game Notes: #68 Rumble Ponies (2-2) vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (3-1)- 2:05PM

June 23, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(2-2, 36-31), T-2nd Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS

(3-1, 26-45), 3rd Western Division

(San Francisco Giants)

Sunday June 23, 2019- 2:05 PM

NYSEG Stadium- Binghamton, NY

LHP Garrett Williams (1-7, 4.42 ERA) vs. LHP David Peterson (3-2, 4.55 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TODAY: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies wrap up a three-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies fell to the Flying Squirrels 4-2 Saturday night. Squirrels leftfielder Gio Brusa hit a two-run homer and an RBI double, finishing 2-5, with 3 RBI. Will Maddox was 3-5 with an RBI single. The Ponies have now lost five straight games at home.

SANCHEZ HITTING STREAK: Ali Sanchez had a single in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to a season-high 12 games. Over that stretch: Sanchez is hitting .386 (17-44) with six RBI, five runs scored, and four doubles. The Longest hitting streak this year for a Binghamton player is Patrick Mazeika's 15-game streak (4/27-5/16).

NOGOSEK MAKES MLB DEBUT: Tuesday night former Rumble Ponies reliever Stephen Nogosek became the first Binghamton player in 2019 to reach the major leagues. Nogosek made his debut Wednesday night with the New York Mets in Atlanta. He also pitched a scoreless eighth inning on Thursday night in Chicago against the Cubs. With the Rumble Ponies in 2019 he had a 0.95 ERA.

ROAD DOMINANCE: The road team has won each of the first five meetings between the Squirrels and Ponies. Binghamton swept Richmond at The Diamond May 28-30.

WAY ABOVE AVERAGE: The Rumble Ponies have two players in the top five in batting average in the Eastern League. Braxton Lee is third at .293 and Ali Sanchez is fifth at .290

TODAY'S STARTER: Lefty David Peterson makes the start for the Rumble Ponies this afternoon. In his last start on Tuesday against the Fisher Cats in New Hampshire, the lefty went a season-high seven innings. He allowed only two runs on nine hits with no walks and six strikeouts. He earned his first win since May 21st.

HOME COOKING: The Ponies are in the middle of a stretch where they are playing 13 of 16 games at NYSEG Stadium. So far they are 1-6 (1-2 against Trenton, 0-2 vs. Altoona, 0-2 against Richmond) .

SPEEDY SQUIRRELS: Richmond is 1st in the Eastern League with 75 stolen bases. Johneshwy Fargas had two stolen bases Saturday night and leads the EL with 31. The Squirrels Jalen Miller is second in the EL with 18.

COMING UP: The Ponies' eight-game homestand continues on Monday as they open up a five-game series over three days against Erie. Monday's doubleheader against the SeaWolves will be an 8 and a half inning continuation of a suspended game from April 14th, with Game 2 being a traditional a 7-inning contest.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.