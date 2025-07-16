Los Angeles Sparks vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 15, 2025

July 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video







The Los Angeles Sparks score a season-high as they take down the Mystics, 99-80

Dearica Hamby, Rickea Jackson and Kelsey Plum all had 20+ PTS in the victory

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 16, 2025

