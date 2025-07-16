Los Angeles Sparks vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 15, 2025
July 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
The Los Angeles Sparks score a season-high as they take down the Mystics, 99-80
Dearica Hamby, Rickea Jackson and Kelsey Plum all had 20+ PTS in the victory
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Los Angeles Sparks Statistics
