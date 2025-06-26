Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 26, 2025

June 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video







LA completes the comeback, beating the Fever 85-75 after trailing by 10

Two big AND-1 opportunities in the final seconds secured the victory. Azurá Stevens and Kelsey Plum combined for 44 PTS!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







