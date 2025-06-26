Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 26, 2025
June 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
LA completes the comeback, beating the Fever 85-75 after trailing by 10
Two big AND-1 opportunities in the final seconds secured the victory. Azurá Stevens and Kelsey Plum combined for 44 PTS!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Los Angeles Sparks Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 26, 2025
- McDonald Feels at Home in Indiana - Indiana Fever
- Sparks Postgame Notes & Quotes - Los Angeles Sparks
- Indiana Fever Fall to LA Sparks - Indiana Fever
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever - June 27 - Dallas Wings
- Golden State Valkyries Team up with JPMorganChase to Empower Bay Area Women Through the Violet Book of Business - Golden State Valkyries
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Sky - 6/27/25 - Golden State Valkyries
- Kayla Thornton Making Compelling Case to be Valkyries' First All-Star - Golden State Valkyries
- Phoenix Mercury Announce Roster and Injury Updates - Phoenix Mercury
- A Night in Dallas: Wings Announce Fridays' Game against the Fever Is Sold Out - Dallas Wings
- Connecticut Sun Announce HOLO Footwear as Official Footwear Partner - Connecticut Sun
- New York Liberty and Vagisil Tip off a Fresh New Era of Women's Health - New York Liberty
- Sequel Named as the Official Tampon Partner of the Indiana Fever - Indiana Fever
- Valkyries (7-7) vs. New York (11-3) Postgame Notes and Quotes - Golden State Valkyries
- Sun Fall at Aces, 85-59 - Connecticut Sun
- Postgame Notes: Liberty 81, Valkyries 78 - New York Liberty
- A'ja Wilson Scores 5'000th Point in 85-59 Las Vegas Victory over the Connecticut Sun - Las Vegas Aces
- Kate Martin Scores 14 of Career-High 21 Points in Fourth Quarter of Valkyries' Loss to Liberty - Golden State Valkyries
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.