Los Angeles Sparks vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 6, 2025

May 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Los Angeles Sparks hold off the Golden State Valkyries in the final minutes of the 4Q to pick up the 83-82 preseason win

Rickea Jackson led the way for the Sparks with 13 PTS on 5-10 FG.

