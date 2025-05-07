Los Angeles Sparks vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 6, 2025
May 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
The Los Angeles Sparks hold off the Golden State Valkyries in the final minutes of the 4Q to pick up the 83-82 preseason win
Rickea Jackson led the way for the Sparks with 13 PTS on 5-10 FG.
#WelcometotheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
