Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to George Conditt IV

October 2, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired the returning player rights to center George Conditt IV and a second round pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft from the Rip City Remix in exchange for the returning player rights to center David Muoka.

Conditt IV (6'11", 234) appeared in 34 games (29 starts) for the Remix during the 2023-24 regular season and recorded averages of 14.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 blocks in 31.1 minutes per game. He also appeared in 12 Showcase Cup games for Rip City last season and averaged 8.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in 21.0 minutes per contest. Additionally, the Chicago native has played four seasons (2021-24) overseas with three teams in Greece and Puerto Rico. Conditt IV is currently playing with Dreamland Gran Canaria in the Spanish Basketball League, appearing in two games thus far this season and recording averages of 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 15.6 minutes per contest. Prior to beginning his professional career, he spent four collegiate seasons (2018-22) at Iowa State, where he appeared in 116 games (35 starts) and averaged 4.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 14.5 minutes per game.

Muoka appeared in 33 regular season games (10 starts) for Long Island during the 2023-24 season and posted averages of 4.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 15.5 minutes per game. He was originally acquired by the LI Nets via the available player pool on Nov. 13, 2023.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from October 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.