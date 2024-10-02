Rip City Remix Single-Game Tickets on Sale October 2

October 2, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Rip City Remix are excited to announce that single-game tickets will be available on October 2 at 10 am for the 2024-25 NBA G League season. This is the first chance for non-season ticket members to purchase tickets to see the Remix in action at any of the 24 home games this upcoming season.

The Remix will begin their home campaign at Chiles Center with a two-game series against the newest NBA G League team, the Valley Suns, on November 22 and 24. To kick off the season, Rip City is hosting action-packed theme night and promotions for the first six home games.

Opening Weekend - Friday, November 22 vs. Valley Suns at 6 p.m.

The Remix will enter their second season in the NBA G League led by newly announced Head Coach Sergi Oliva.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from October 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.