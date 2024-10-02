Iowa Wolves Acquire Returning Player Rights to Walter Ellis

October 2, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves announced today that the team has acquired the returning player rights to guard Walter Ellis from the Grand Rapids Gold in exchange for the returning player rights to guard Gabe Kalscheur.

Ellis, 6-5, appeared in 36 games (six starts) for the Gold last season, averaging 6.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 14.8 minutes per game. He went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft after playing in 128 career games for Grand Canyon University and Bucknell University.

Kalscheur appeared in 13 games last season for the Wolves after being signed by the team in February, averaging 4.1 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 11.2 minutes per game. Prior to Iowa, Kalscheur played in 18 games with the Capital City Go-Go, averaging 2.9 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. Kalscheur played in 68 career games (57 starts) over two seasons (2021-23) for Iowa State University helping the Cyclones make two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Iowa begins the 2024-25 season on Friday, Nov. 8 against the Wisconsin Herd at Wells Fargo Arena. Single game tickets are set to go on sale Friday, Oct. 11.

