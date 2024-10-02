Skyforce Acquires Tony Snell

October 2, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced the team has acquired the returning player rights to forward Tony Snell from the Maine Celtics.

Snell, a 6-6 forward out of the University of New Mexico was the 20th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls. Snell has played in parts of nine NBA seasons, averaging 6.1 points on 43.1 percent shooting (39.4 percent from beyond the arc), 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.4 steals per 21.8 minutes in 601 career games (310 starts) for the Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. He has made the NBA playoffs in six of those seasons, which was highlighted by an Eastern Conference quarterfinals run with the Bucks in 2016-17, where Snell averaged 10.0 points on 50 percent shooting (51.6 percent from beyond the arc), 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per 30.8 minutes a game.

Prior to his NBA career, Snell played three seasons at New Mexico, and he averaged 9.2 points on 42.1 percent shooting (38.0 percent from beyond the arc), 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.5 steals per 24.8 minutes in 104 games (76 starts). Snell posted 12.5 points on 42.2 percent shooting, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists as a junior in 2012-13 was named the Mountain Wester Tournament MVP. He also received Mountain West All-Tournament Team in 2012 and 2013, followed by All-Conference Third Team in 2013, as well.

Snell was acquired by the Maine Celtics on 1/27/23 via the available player pool and appeared in 67 games (43 starts) in parts of two seasons, where he averaged 7.1 points on 41.4 percent shooting (38.4 percent from beyond the arc), 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.5 steals per 21.2 minutes a game. He averaged 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds off the bench of the 2024 NBA G League playoffs, as he helped the Celtics reach the NBA G League Finals.

The Skyforce sent the returning player rights of Cheick Diallo to the Celtics to complete the transaction.

