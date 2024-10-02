Grand Rapids Gold Acquire Gabe Kalscheur in Trade with Iowa Wolves
October 2, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, have announced today that the team has acquired guard Gabe Kalscheur from the Iowa Wolves. In exchange, the Iowa Wolves have received the returning player rights of Walter Ellis.
Kalscheur, a 6'4" guard, most recently played for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2024 NBA Summer League, where he averaged 5.0 points, 1.0 rebound, and 0.5 assists per game across two appearances.
Kalscheur began his collegiate career at the University of Minnesota before transferring to Iowa State for his senior and fifth-year seasons. As a senior at Iowa State, Kalscheur played in all 35 games, starting 34. He ranked third on the team with 9.6 points per game, adding 2.4 rebounds and posting 43 steals with a team-high 27 charges drawn. He also made an impact from beyond the arc, hitting 40 three-pointers.
In his final year, Kalscheur averaged 12.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game while leading the Cyclones in minutes played (33.6 per game). He was named to the Second Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Defensive Team honors. He also connected on 35.4% of his three-point attempts, ranking second on the team.
After going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, Kalscheur played for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Summer League, later joining the Capital City Go-Go, the Washington Wizards' G League affiliate. In September, he signed with Nürnberg Falcons in Germany's ProA league.
Stay up to date with all things Gold by following the team on social media @NBAGrandRapids on Twitter and Grand Rapids Gold on Instagram and Facebook.
For media-related inquiries and interview requests, contact Brittney Whitefield at bwhitefield@nbagrandrapids.com or 248-563-8736. For more information on the Grand Rapids Gold, visit www.nbagrandrapids.com.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from October 2, 2024
- Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to George Conditt IV - Long Island Nets
- Wisconsin Herd to Hold National Anthem Auditions - Wisconsin Herd
- Skyforce Acquires Tony Snell - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Grand Rapids Gold Acquire Gabe Kalscheur in Trade with Iowa Wolves - Grand Rapids Gold
- Iowa Wolves Acquire Returning Player Rights to Walter Ellis - Iowa Wolves
- South Bay Lakers Complete Coaching Staff - South Bay Lakers
- 2024-25 Squadron Promotional Schedule Released - Birmingham Squadron
- Santa Cruz Warriors Name Shannon Stabler Assistant General Manager - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Rip City Remix Single-Game Tickets on Sale October 2 - Rip City Remix
- Valley Suns Announce Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona as Official Jersey Patch Partner - Valley Suns
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Gold Stories
- Grand Rapids Gold Acquire Gabe Kalscheur in Trade with Iowa Wolves
- Grand Rapids Gold Announce 2024-25 Coaching Staff
- Grand Rapids Gold to Host Free Youth Basketball Clinic Next Thursday
- Grand Rapids Gold Acquire Tevian Jones in Trade with Birmingham Squadron
- Grand Rapids Gold Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule