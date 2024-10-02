Grand Rapids Gold Acquire Gabe Kalscheur in Trade with Iowa Wolves

October 2, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, have announced today that the team has acquired guard Gabe Kalscheur from the Iowa Wolves. In exchange, the Iowa Wolves have received the returning player rights of Walter Ellis.

Kalscheur, a 6'4" guard, most recently played for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2024 NBA Summer League, where he averaged 5.0 points, 1.0 rebound, and 0.5 assists per game across two appearances.

Kalscheur began his collegiate career at the University of Minnesota before transferring to Iowa State for his senior and fifth-year seasons. As a senior at Iowa State, Kalscheur played in all 35 games, starting 34. He ranked third on the team with 9.6 points per game, adding 2.4 rebounds and posting 43 steals with a team-high 27 charges drawn. He also made an impact from beyond the arc, hitting 40 three-pointers.

In his final year, Kalscheur averaged 12.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game while leading the Cyclones in minutes played (33.6 per game). He was named to the Second Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Defensive Team honors. He also connected on 35.4% of his three-point attempts, ranking second on the team.

After going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, Kalscheur played for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Summer League, later joining the Capital City Go-Go, the Washington Wizards' G League affiliate. In September, he signed with Nürnberg Falcons in Germany's ProA league.

NBA G League Stories from October 2, 2024

