Valley Suns Announce Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona as Official Jersey Patch Partner

October 2, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

PHOENIX - The Valley Suns, the NBA G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, today announced Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona (GCNA), a local nonprofit organization dedicated to ending poverty through the power of work, as the team's official jersey patch partner. The multiyear partnership will tip off with a donation drive at Goodwill stores throughout the Valley.

"Partnering with an organization that is committed to making such a positive impact in our community is the perfect fit to be featured on the Valley Suns jersey," said Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury and Valley Suns Chief Executive Officer Josh Bartelstein. "Goodwill has been an incredible partner to the Suns and Mercury, and we're excited to extend our partnership to include the Valley Suns."

As part of the Valley Suns partnership, fans can now donate a bag or box of gently used items to select Goodwill stores throughout the Valley by Wednesday, October 16 to receive two free tickets to the Valley Suns home opener on November 11 at 7 p.m. at Mullett Arena against the Stockton Kings.* More information available here.

"We are thrilled to partner with another community-driven organization like the Valley Suns," said GCNA President and Chief Executive Officer Tim O'Neal. "Through our partnerships with the Suns and Mercury, we've seen that basketball fans in Arizona are not only passionate about their teams, but also about their community. We look forward to working with the Valley Suns and their fans to continue our mission of empowering individuals, strengthening families and building stronger communities."

The GCNA logo will be featured on the left shoulder of the Valley Suns home and away jerseys. The team will make its debut in black and white jerseys for the 2024-25 season which is customary for an NBA G League expansion team.

Single-game tickets for all Valley Suns home games are on sale now at thevalleysuns.com/tickets.

*Offer expires on Wednesday, October 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT, while supplies last. Game inventory subject to availability.

