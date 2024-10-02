South Bay Lakers Complete Coaching Staff

October 2, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have named Perry Huang, Barbara Turner and Mo Charlo as assistant coaches, joining Alex Cerda and head video coordinator Joshua Townsend on Head Coach Zach Guthrie's staff.

Huang joins the South Bay bench following four seasons as an assistant coach for the WNBA's Seattle Storm. The Monterey, Calif., native joined Seattle in 2018 as video coordinator and was promoted to assistant during the 2021 campaign. Huang has also served as an assistant coach in the NBA G League for the Birmingham Squadron (2021-23), Erie BayHawks (2019-21) and Northern Arizona Suns (2018-19). He spent the 2017-18 campaign as an analytics coordinator for Northern Arizona and the advance scout and video coordinator for BC Prievidza of the Slovak Basketball League. Huang's first role on the professional level came as a coaching associate for the Santa Cruz Warriors from 2014-16. Following his playing career at Fresno Pacific University, Huang spent time as an assistant at Monterey Peninsula College (2012-15) and Cal State San Marcos (2011-12).

Turner joins the team following three seasons as an assistant coach for the WNBA's Atlanta Dream. Prior to the Dream, the Ohio native began her post-playing career as a player development coach for the Houston Rockets from 2021-22 and assistant coach for the Capital City Go-Go from 2022-23. Turner began coaching following 15 seasons playing overseas in Turkey (2006-21) and Israel (2006). Drafted 11th overall in the 2006 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm, Turner played three seasons for Connecticut (2008), Houston (2007) and Seattle (2006). Collegiately, Turner attended UConn where she helped lead the Huskies to back-to-back NCAA championships in 2003 and 2004.

Charlo joins South Bay after most recently playing for the Ghost Ballers of the Big3. The Eureka, Calif., native also played seven seasons (2006-08, 2009-14) in the NBA G League. He was named to the Futures All-Star team at the 2014 NBA D-League All-Star Game after averaging 12.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 31.9 minutes in his final season in the league for the Reno Bighorns. Internationally, he played in Japan (2016-17, 2014-15), the Philippines (2015-16), Mexico (2012-13) and Belgium (2008-09). Charlo played at the University of Nevada from 2004-06 following two seasons at Diablo Valley Junior College.

