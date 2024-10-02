Santa Cruz Warriors Name Shannon Stabler Assistant General Manager

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, have promoted Shannon Stabler to Assistant General Manager ahead of the 2024-25 season, as first reported by Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle. Stabler becomes the first woman in Santa Cruz Warriors history to be named Assistant General Manager.

Stabler, who is entering her sixth season with the Santa Cruz Warriors, started her career with the Sea Dubs in 2019 as a Community and Public Relations Supervisor. For three seasons in that role, Stabler oversaw team media relations efforts, directed community initiatives and corporate sponsor events, and executed all external messaging for the Santa Cruz Warriors organization. Two years ago, she transitioned to the basketball operations side of the organization and into her most recent role as Manager of Basketball Operations and Team Development. Stabler was responsible for executing all basketball and non-basketball related operations for the Santa Cruz Warriors roster and coaching staff, including scheduling travel, managing team equipment, and working with the training and coaching staff to support player development and optimize team performance.

The East Bay native graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 2017, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology while playing on the school's Division I women's soccer team. Prior to her time in Santa Cruz, Stabler got her first experience working in sports with the Oakland Raiders as a Community Relations Assistant before the team relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Over the past two seasons, Shannon has been a great addition to our Basketball Operations team. She makes everything run smoothly from an operations, administration, and logistics standpoint," said Santa Cruz Warriors General Manager David Fatoki. "I have full confidence in her abilities to help lead our operation and I'm excited to watch her continue to grow within our organization."

The Santa Cruz Warriors have seen tremendous success both on and off the court during Stabler's tenure. The Warriors organization has been named NBA G League Franchise of the Year three times since 2019 (2020-21, 2021-22, & 2023-24). On the court, the Sea Dubs have had just one losing season over the past five years and have had a combined regular season record of 85-70 since the start of the 2019-20 season. The Santa Cruz Warriors are just one of six NBA G League teams with at least three playoff appearances since the 2019-20 season. Just last season, Santa Cruz had three players sign NBA contracts (Pat Spencer, GSW; Gui Santos, GSW; and Javonte Green, CHI) and two players converted from two-way contracts to standard NBA contracts with the Golden State Warriors (Lester Quinones and Usman Garuba).

