2024-25 Squadron Promotional Schedule Released
October 2, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The full 2024-25 promotional schedule for the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, was announced today by Squadron general manager Leslie Claybrook.
"We pride ourselves on the game experience fans encounter when they attend a game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC," Claybrook said. "This season's promotional schedule features awesome theme nights, giveaways and an elevated halftime experience with performers coming from all over the nation."
Birmingham plays 24 home games at Legacy Arena at the BJCC, beginning with Hoops for Troops on Nov. 9 against the Mexico City Capitanes, with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m.
Bobbleheads of Squadron legacy players Jared Harper and Jose Alvarado highlight the season's giveaway item schedule, with 15 total games featuring gate giveaways for fans.
New theme nights for this season include Pickleball Night, Capes and Crowns, Knock Out Hunger Night, Y2K Night and Galentine's Day. This season's theme night schedule also includes Star Wars Night, the winner of a fan poll held on the Squadron's social media channels during the offseason.
Theme nights and giveaway items are subject to change. Additional giveaways, theme nights and halftime shows will be announced on an individual basis.
Birmingham Squadron single-game tickets, as well as season ticket plans, are now available for purchase at BirminghamSquadron.com or by calling the Squadron front office at (205) 719-0850.
Full 2024-25 Birmingham Squadron Promotional Schedule
DATE TIME (CT) OPPONENT THEME GIVEAWAY ITEM HALFTIME ENTERTAINMENT
Nov. 9 6 p.m. Mexico City Capitanes Hoops for Troops pres. by Pearl River Resort Aviator Sunglasses Christian and Scooby
Nov. 17 3 p.m. Oklahoma City Blue Capes and Crowns Superhero Cape
Nov. 22 7 p.m. Austin Spurs
Nov. 24 3 p.m. Oklahoma City Blue Knock Out Hunger Night
Nov. 30 11 a.m. Memphis Hustle Rivalry Day Jared Harper Bobblehead
Dec. 4 11:30 a.m. Osceola Magic STEM Fest LEGO Set
Dec. 6 7 p.m. Osceola Magic Holiday Celebration Santa Hats and Ornaments Bama Air Dogs
Jan. 10 7 p.m. Capital City Go-Go Y2K Night Visor
Jan. 11 6 p.m. Capital City Go-Go Chin Balancer Kevin Shiflett
Jan. 19 3 p.m. Wisconsin Herd MLK Celebration Speed Painter Jessica Haas
Jan. 21 7 p.m. Wisconsin Herd
Jan. 25 6 p.m. Indiana Mad Ants HBCU Night pres. by Cricket Wireless Crossbody Bag
Jan. 26 5 p.m. College Park Skyhawks Star Wars Night Foam Light Up Wands Unless U Unicorns
Feb. 6 7 p.m. College Park Skyhawks 205 Night
Feb. 12 7 p.m. Westchester Knicks Commander's Birthday Commander Squishmallow
Feb. 13 7 p.m. Indiana Mad Ants Galentine's Day
March 2 3 p.m. Delaware Blue Coats Mardi Gras Night Pelican Plush Mardi Gras Hat
March 4 11 a.m. Delaware Blue Coats Literacy Day Drawstring Bag Grace Good
March 6 7 p.m. Grand Rapids Gold Hawaiian Night Hawaiian Shirt
March 8 6 p.m. Grand Rapids Gold Women's Empowerment
March 9 5 p.m. Westchester Knicks Youth Sports Night pres. by Children's of Alabama Youth Jersey
March 12 7 p.m. Stockton Kings Pickleball Night Pickleball Paddles
March 14 7 p.m. Santa Cruz Warriors First Responder Night pres. by Alabama Power Jose Alvarado Bobblehead Leeds Jump Rope Team
March 16 3 p.m. Santa Cruz Warriors Fan Appreciation Night
