2024-25 Squadron Promotional Schedule Released

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The full 2024-25 promotional schedule for the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, was announced today by Squadron general manager Leslie Claybrook.

"We pride ourselves on the game experience fans encounter when they attend a game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC," Claybrook said. "This season's promotional schedule features awesome theme nights, giveaways and an elevated halftime experience with performers coming from all over the nation."

Birmingham plays 24 home games at Legacy Arena at the BJCC, beginning with Hoops for Troops on Nov. 9 against the Mexico City Capitanes, with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m.

Bobbleheads of Squadron legacy players Jared Harper and Jose Alvarado highlight the season's giveaway item schedule, with 15 total games featuring gate giveaways for fans.

New theme nights for this season include Pickleball Night, Capes and Crowns, Knock Out Hunger Night, Y2K Night and Galentine's Day. This season's theme night schedule also includes Star Wars Night, the winner of a fan poll held on the Squadron's social media channels during the offseason.

Theme nights and giveaway items are subject to change. Additional giveaways, theme nights and halftime shows will be announced on an individual basis.

Birmingham Squadron single-game tickets, as well as season ticket plans, are now available for purchase at BirminghamSquadron.com or by calling the Squadron front office at (205) 719-0850.

Full 2024-25 Birmingham Squadron Promotional Schedule

DATE TIME (CT) OPPONENT THEME GIVEAWAY ITEM HALFTIME ENTERTAINMENT

Nov. 9 6 p.m. Mexico City Capitanes Hoops for Troops pres. by Pearl River Resort Aviator Sunglasses Christian and Scooby

Nov. 17 3 p.m. Oklahoma City Blue Capes and Crowns Superhero Cape

Nov. 22 7 p.m. Austin Spurs

Nov. 24 3 p.m. Oklahoma City Blue Knock Out Hunger Night

Nov. 30 11 a.m. Memphis Hustle Rivalry Day Jared Harper Bobblehead

Dec. 4 11:30 a.m. Osceola Magic STEM Fest LEGO Set

Dec. 6 7 p.m. Osceola Magic Holiday Celebration Santa Hats and Ornaments Bama Air Dogs

Jan. 10 7 p.m. Capital City Go-Go Y2K Night Visor

Jan. 11 6 p.m. Capital City Go-Go Chin Balancer Kevin Shiflett

Jan. 19 3 p.m. Wisconsin Herd MLK Celebration Speed Painter Jessica Haas

Jan. 21 7 p.m. Wisconsin Herd

Jan. 25 6 p.m. Indiana Mad Ants HBCU Night pres. by Cricket Wireless Crossbody Bag

Jan. 26 5 p.m. College Park Skyhawks Star Wars Night Foam Light Up Wands Unless U Unicorns

Feb. 6 7 p.m. College Park Skyhawks 205 Night

Feb. 12 7 p.m. Westchester Knicks Commander's Birthday Commander Squishmallow

Feb. 13 7 p.m. Indiana Mad Ants Galentine's Day

March 2 3 p.m. Delaware Blue Coats Mardi Gras Night Pelican Plush Mardi Gras Hat

March 4 11 a.m. Delaware Blue Coats Literacy Day Drawstring Bag Grace Good

March 6 7 p.m. Grand Rapids Gold Hawaiian Night Hawaiian Shirt

March 8 6 p.m. Grand Rapids Gold Women's Empowerment

March 9 5 p.m. Westchester Knicks Youth Sports Night pres. by Children's of Alabama Youth Jersey

March 12 7 p.m. Stockton Kings Pickleball Night Pickleball Paddles

March 14 7 p.m. Santa Cruz Warriors First Responder Night pres. by Alabama Power Jose Alvarado Bobblehead Leeds Jump Rope Team

March 16 3 p.m. Santa Cruz Warriors Fan Appreciation Night

