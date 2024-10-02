Wisconsin Herd to Hold National Anthem Auditions
October 2, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, is inviting singers and musicians of all genres to audition for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at Herd home games during the 2024-25 season. Open call auditions will be held at Oshkosh Arena on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m.
Candidates can register online or on-site and will audition in the order in which they arrive. Performers are only required to audition once.
National Anthem Tryouts
Auditions are open to singers and musicians of all ages, however, individuals under the age of 18 will need permission from a legal guardian. Those auditioning must perform the national anthem in its entirety to be considered. The Canadian national anthem can also be performed.
