Long Ball Looms Large as Somerset Drops Friday Matchup in Erie

July 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Aaron Palensky in action

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Aaron Palensky in action(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Erie SeaWolves by a final score of 7-1 on Friday night at UPMC Park in Erie, PA.

RHP Bailey Dees (4.1 IP, 4 H, 7 ER, 6 BB, 6 K, 2 HR) was tagged with the loss, after both home runs that he allowed accounted for all seven runs scored by Erie.

RHP Colby White (1.2 IP, 3 K) hurled two perfect innings of relief, including a sixth inning where he struck out the side.

SS Benjamin Cowles (1-for-4, RBI) brought home the Patriots' only run with an RBI-groundout in the third inning. Cowles' 88 total hits on the season rank first among all Yankees minor leaguers.

LF Aaron Palensky (0-for-2, R, BB) extended his team-best active on-base streak to 21 with a walk in the third inning, when he scored the Patriots' only run.

Palensky's 21-game on-base streak is now tied for the longest by any Patriot this season, with Elijah Dunham's 21-game on-base streak that ended in tonight's game.

During the on-base streak, Palensky is 21-for-73 (.288/.354/.411) with 15 RBI, 12 R, 7 XBH and 8 BB.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.