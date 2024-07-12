Long Ball Looms Large as Somerset Drops Friday Matchup in Erie
July 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Erie SeaWolves by a final score of 7-1 on Friday night at UPMC Park in Erie, PA.
RHP Bailey Dees (4.1 IP, 4 H, 7 ER, 6 BB, 6 K, 2 HR) was tagged with the loss, after both home runs that he allowed accounted for all seven runs scored by Erie.
RHP Colby White (1.2 IP, 3 K) hurled two perfect innings of relief, including a sixth inning where he struck out the side.
SS Benjamin Cowles (1-for-4, RBI) brought home the Patriots' only run with an RBI-groundout in the third inning. Cowles' 88 total hits on the season rank first among all Yankees minor leaguers.
LF Aaron Palensky (0-for-2, R, BB) extended his team-best active on-base streak to 21 with a walk in the third inning, when he scored the Patriots' only run.
Palensky's 21-game on-base streak is now tied for the longest by any Patriot this season, with Elijah Dunham's 21-game on-base streak that ended in tonight's game.
During the on-base streak, Palensky is 21-for-73 (.288/.354/.411) with 15 RBI, 12 R, 7 XBH and 8 BB.
Images from this story
|
Somerset Patriots' Aaron Palensky in action
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from July 12, 2024
- Parada Powers Ponies Past Fisher Cats for Seventh Straight Win - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Early Lead Doesn't Hold as Sea Dogs Fall 3-2 in Hartford - Portland Sea Dogs
- Yard Goats Defeat Sea Dogs 3-2 on Friday Night - Hartford Yard Goats
- Aldegheri Fans Eight in Double-A Debut as Reading Falls on Friday Night - Reading Fightin Phils
- Cats Can't Force Decisive Runs, Fall to Binghamton - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Alfonzo's Slam Sets the Tone in Erie Win - Erie SeaWolves
- Long Ball Looms Large as Somerset Drops Friday Matchup in Erie - Somerset Patriots
- Baysox Back on Track in Friday Night Win Over Curve - Bowie Baysox
- Curve Pitching Strikes out Seven in 2-1 Defeat - Altoona Curve
- Flying Squirrels, Senators Rained out on Friday - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- July 12, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Somerset Patriots Stories
- Long Ball Looms Large as Somerset Drops Friday Matchup in Erie
- Offense Kept Silent On Thursday Night As Patriots Fall to SeaWolves
- Shields Dominates, Flores Homers In Patriots Matinee Win Over SeaWolves
- Richardson, Escarra Go Yard As Patriots Fall To SeaWolves In Series Opener
- OF Elijah Dunham Named Eastern League Player of the Week for 7/1 - 7/7