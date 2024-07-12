Webb Fans 8 in 6 Scoreless, Ducks Beat Fightin Phils, 8-3

July 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RubberDucks left-hander Ryan Webb pitched six scoreless innings while becoming the Eastern League strikeout leader, and right fielder Alexfri Planez had three hits and drove in two as Akron scored four early runs in its fifth straight win, an 8-3 victory over the Reading Fightin Phils in the fourth game of a six-game series at FirstEnergy Stadium Friday night.

Turning Point

With a 1-0 first-inning lead, Webb allowed a leadoff bunt single and a walk, but he got a popout and two strikeouts to strand the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position. In the next half inning, after a throwing error by third baseman Kendall Simmons, center fielder Connor Kokx reached on a fielder's choice with two outs, catcher Joe Donovan reached on a third-strike wild pitch, left fielder C.J. Kayfus walked, and Planez hit a two-out, two-run single to center field, where Fergus misplayed it, allowing a third run to score and opening a 4-0 Akron lead.

Mound Presence

Webb retired nine straight batters from the first through third innings, then worked around a leadoff walk in the fourth and singles in the fifth and sixth innings. He finished six innings for the eighth time in 17 starts and delivered his fourth shutout start, while scattering three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts, giving him an Eastern League-high 98. Right-hander Hunter Stanley pitched the seventh inning, allowing a two-run homer to Simmons while striking out two batters. Right-hander Ross Carver allowed an unearned run on three hits while striking out three batters over the final two innings.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks took the lead in the first inning against Reading left-hander Samuel Aldegheri. First baseman Aaron Bracho hit a two-out single to center field and scored on designated hitter Kody Huff 's double off the center-field wall. In the seventh, with a 4-0 lead already, Planez hit a double to right-center field, Bracho and Huff walked, and second baseman Yordys Valdés added an RBI fielder's choice. In the eighth, Kokx hit a leadoff single, Kayfus walked, Planez singled, and Bracho hit a two-run single before a wild pitch scored another run to make it 8-2.

Notebook

Webb's 98 strikeouts are fourth in the Guardians minor league system... Bracho is 13-for-35 in his eight-game hitting streak and has seven multi-hit games with a .367 average, reaching base in each of his 11 second-half games...Shortstop Dayan Frías extended a six-game hitting streak...Akron leads the Eastern League in runs (103), hits (164), batting average (.283), triples (8), home runs (21), total bases (278), walks (61), on-base percentage (.352), slugging (.479) and OPS (.831) in the second half...Game Time: 2:51...Attendance: 5,206.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Reading at 6:45 p.m. Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Akron right-hander Aaron Davenport (6-2, 2.80 ERA) is scheduled to face Fightin Phils left-hander Lachlan Wells (4-5, 4.19 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

