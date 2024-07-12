Baysox Back on Track in Friday Night Win Over Curve

ALTOONA, PA. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, snapped a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Bowie (8-8, 40-44) was powered by the pitching on Friday. Right-handed starter Peter Van Loon paved the way with four shutout innings. Van Loon retired the first six batters in order on Friday and punched out four, allowing just three hits. Van Loon is now up to eight and one-third shutout frames to start his Double-A account this season.

Right-hander Cameron Weston entered for Van Loon in the fifth. Weston (W, 3-5) went four and two-thirds innings, scattering six hits, but stranded four runners and punched out six. Altoona gathered its lone run of the night in the ninth, after Weston allowed a one-out triple to score on a groundout. Right-hander Logan Rinehart (S, 1) tossed just one pitch to record the final out of the inning and help see Weston over the line.

Both of Bowie's runs on Friday were unearned. Dylan Beavers reached on an error to lead off the game. After an infield single pushed him to second, Beavers advanced to third on a successful double steal. The throw went to second on the trailing runner but was errantly launched into center field. The second Altoona error of the first inning plated Beavers from third and made it 1-0 Bowie.

The Baysox tacked on another run in the fifth. A single and a walk put two on, before an errant throw on a fielder's choice loaded the bases. TT Bowens hit a chopper up the middle to bring home a run on a fielder's choice and double Bowie's advantage. That's all the Baysox would muster on Friday but was enough to push them across the line. The win snaps Bowie's four-game skid and breaks an eight-game losing streak against Altoona.

The Baysox continue their six-game series with the Curve on Saturday night, with right-hander Ryan Long (0-4, 5.40 ERA) taking the mound for Bowie. Frist pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. ET from Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona.

