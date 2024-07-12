Early Lead Doesn't Hold as Sea Dogs Fall 3-2 in Hartford

Hartford, Connecticut - Despite an early lead, the Portland Sea Dogs (9-5, 45-38) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats (8-7, 46-37) 2-1 on Friday night at Dunkin' Park.

Corey Rosier and Elih Marrero each had multi-hit games for the Sea Dogs. Rosier went 2-for-3 with a walk while Marrero collected two hits. Wikelman Gonzalez tossed 3.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while striking out two. He did not issue a walk.

In the top of the first inning, Campbell drew a lead-off walk then moved to third on a single by Eddinson Paulino. An RBI single by Alex Binelas drove home Campbell and the Sea Dogs led, 1-0.

Portland would strike again in the top of the second inning. After a leadoff single by Tyler Miller, he then scored on an RBI single by Karson Simas and the Sea Dogs extended their lead, 2-0.

Hartford scored in the sixth inning. After a one-out double by Zach Veen, he scored two batters later on an RBI single by Yanquiel Fernandez and the Yard Goats were on the board, 2-1.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Braxton Fulford led off with a single to left field then scored on an RBI by Nic Kent.

The Yard Goats took the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Adael Amador worked a leadoff walk then scored on an RBI single by Warming Bernabel and Hartford led, 3-2.

RHP Juan Mejia (3-2, 6.34 ERA) earned the win tossing 1.0 shutout inning allowing one hit while walking one and striking out one. RHP Alex Hoppe (2-4, 5.45 ERA) was given the loss pitching 1.0 inning allowing one run on one hit while walking two and striking out one.

The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats will play again tomorrow night, July 13th at 6:10pm. RHP Isaac Coffey (5-2, 4.00 ERA) will start for Portland and Hartford will send LHP Carson Palmquist (4-3, 3.29 ERA) to the bump.

