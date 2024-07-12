Aldegheri Fans Eight in Double-A Debut as Reading Falls on Friday Night

July 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (4-12; 35-49) fell 8-3 to the Akron RubberDucks (13-3; 50-35) on Friday night. With the loss, the Fightins dropped their fourth straight game.

The RubberDucks got the scoring started in the top of the first inning. Kody Huff hit an RBI double with a runner on first base to give Akron a 1-0 lead. They added three more runs in the top of the second. Dayan Frias led the rally as he reached on a throwing error by third baseman, Kendall Simmons. A few batters later with the bases loaded, Alexfri Planez hit a bases-clearing three-run RBI single, thanks to a fielding error by centerfielder, Cade Fergus. Akron took a 4-0 lead.

On the mound, Sam Aldegheri made his Double-A debut for Reading. He had a strong outing but suffered the loss as Reading's offense could not give him run support. Aldegheri went five innings, allowed one earned run on four hits, walked two, and struck out eight. The other three runs charged to his line were unearned, due to two errors by Reading's defense.

Akron added on a run in the top of the seventh. With the bases loaded, Yordys Valdez earned an RBI as he reached on a fielder's choice that brought home a run.

Reading finally broke the shutout in the bottom of the seventh inning. After Carson Taylor singled, Kendall Simmons broke a 0-for-7 streak with a two-run home run to left field.

The RubberDucks earned these runs back in the top of the eighth. With the bases loaded, Aaron Bracho hit an RBI single scoring two runs. A wild pitch by Tommy McCollum brought home another run, and Akron took an 8-2 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth Reading added a run thanks to a sacrifice fly by Josh Breaux. Ryan Webb earned the win (3-6) while Sam Aldegheri suffered the loss (0-1).

The Fightin Phils return to the field Saturday against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, at 7 p.m. LHP Lachlan Wells is scheduled to start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Aaron Davenport for the RubberDucks. Pregame coverage is underway at 6:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

On Saturday, the Fightin Phils will pay tribute to Looney Tunes "Toon Squad" with special jerseys that will be auctioned off postgame. The night will conclude with a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show, presented by International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 429. The series ends Sunday with an Aaron Nola Bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,500 kids, thanks to Redner's Markets and Quick Stops.

To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.