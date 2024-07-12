Parada Powers Ponies Past Fisher Cats for Seventh Straight Win

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Kevin Parada homered for a second straight game and finished with three RBIs as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (9-6, 44-38) defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 6-4 on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium. Binghamton has won seven straight games, all on the road.

Binghamton broke through with a four-run fourth as Ryan Clifford led off the frame with a double to left. Parada came up next and belted an opposite field two-run homer to right to put the Ponies ahead 2-0. It is Parada's second homer in as many games and his tenth of the season. Later in the frame, with Jeremiah Jackson off third and two out, Jaylen Palmer reached on an error, scoring Jackson to make it 3-0. The next batter, Stanley Consuegra, lined a double to right center field that scored Palmer all the way from first to complete the four-run frame and put Binghamton ahead 4-0.

After New Hampshire (3-11, 33-49) responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame, Parada delivered again in the seventh. With Matt Rudick off third, Parada hit an RBI single to left that scored Rudick to make it 5-2.

The Fisher Cats would answer again as Devonte Brown hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to cut the Ponies lead to 5-4.

With two out in the ninth, Ryan Clifford singled to left and Parada walked. The next batter, Rowdey Jordan, rocketed a 3-0 pitch into left center field for an RBI single that scored Clifford and gave Binghamton a 6-4 lead.

Carlos Guzman pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his first save of the season. Guzman also came in with the bases loaded and two out in the eighth and retired Brown on a lineout to first.

Jeffrey Colon (1-0) earned the first win of his Double-A career, pitching two scoreless frames in relief. Nolan McLean allowed two runs over four innings in the start.

The Rumble Ponies continue their series against the Fisher Cats (3-10, 33-48) in Manchester on Saturday night, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show getting underway at 6:20 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: With a win Saturday night, Binghamton would tie its season-high eight-game winning streak from May 2 - May 11...Parada reached base three times and has five RBIs over the last two games, totaling 35 for the season...Clifford had a multi-hit game and reached base three times, extending his on-base streak to 13 games...Clifford has now reached base safely in 40 of his last 43 games.

