Flying Squirrels, Senators Rained out on Friday

July 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Friday night's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Harrisburg Senators has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday night. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Game 2 will begin shortly following the conclusion of Game 1. The ballpark gates will open at 4:30.

Fans who had tickets for Friday night's postponed game can exchange them for tickets to any remaining 2024 Flying Squirrels home game (based on availability). Tickets can be exchanged at the Flying Squirrels ticket office or by phone at 804-359-3866.

Saturday continues Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend presented by Capital One at The Diamond. The Flying Squirrels will wear special jerseys to honor the Richmond 34. Those game-worn jerseys are being auctioned here with proceeds benefiting the Richmond 34 Legacy Scholarship fund. Saturday's games will be followed by In-Your-Face Fireworks.

Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

