July 12, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN Two five-run innings propelled the Sea Dogs over the Yard Goats last night, 10-1. The Yard Goats were first to strike in the bottom of the first inning. After a leadoff walk issued to Zach Veen, he scored on a fielder's choice and Hartford led, 1-0. The Sea Dogs then would score five runs in the fourth inning. Kristian Campbell drove home the tying run with an RBI single to left field then Eddinson Paulino brought home two more runs with a single to right field and Portland led, 3-1. Phillip Sikes then lined a two-run double to left field and the Sea Dogs continued to lead, 5-1. Portland would strike again in the top of the sixth inning. Elih Marrero led off the inning with a double then Campbell worked a walk. Paulino then drove home Marrero and the Sea Dogs led, 6-1. Alex Binelas drilled a two-run triple to left field further extending Portland's lead, 8-1. Paulino came home on a balk. Tyler McDonough then hit a sacrifice fly to left field and Portland continued to lead, 10-1.

TURNING THE PAGE Until last night, the Sea Dogs were 0-9 on the road when the opposing team scored first. Despite Hartford scoring in the first inning, Portland was still able to score 10 runs en route to the win.

BULLPEN STAYS STRONG The Yard Goats scored their only run of the game in the first inning. Robert Kwiatkowski, Wyatt Olds and Brendan Cellucci combined for 6.0 shutout relief innings. Kwiatkowski earned his eighth win of the season with 2.0 shutout innings with two strikeouts. Olds and Cellucci each pitched 2.0 innings while Olds struck out three and Cellucci fanned four in his 2.0 perfect innings.

TOP DOGS With the win last night over Hartford, the Sea Dogs are now tied with the Somerset Patriots for the top spot in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. Binghamton is in second place, 1.5 games out of first.

BEST IN DOUBLE-A The Portland Sea Dogs currently lead all teams in Double-A in five offensive categories. They lead the level in average (.266), doubles (186), on-base percentage (.354), slugging percentage (.429) and OPS (.783).

TRIO OF SEA DOGS HEADING TO TEXAS For the second straight season, the Portland Sea Dogs have three current players selected to the All-Star Futures Game. Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel will participate in the prestigious event that will take place on Saturday, July 13th at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Marcelo Mayer becomes part of an elite group of players with his second selection to the Futures Game, after participating in 2023. He is the first player in Sea Dogs history to be selected to the Futures Game roster twice. He has been among the offensive leaders in the Eastern League all season and currently leads in average (.307), doubles (25), extra-base hits (32) and runs (54). Roman Anthony is the #2 Red Sox prospect and is ranked as the #14 prospect in MiLB. Anthony currently ranks sixth in the Eastern League in walks (36) and extra-base hits (26). Kyle Teel is the #3 prospect in Boston's system and is the #25 prospect in MiLB. Among the past Sea Dogs participants of the Futures Game include Kevin Youkilis (2003), Hanley Ramirez (2005), Clay Buchholz (2007), Will Middlebrooks (2011), Rafael Devers (2017), Jarren Duran (2019), Brayan Bello (2021), Ceddanne Rafaela (2022), Nick Yorke (2023) and Shane Drohan (2023).

HISTORICALLY AGAINST HARTFORD This week will mark the fourth and final meeting between the Yard Goats and the Sea Dogs this season. Currently, Portland owns a 7-9 record against Hartford this season and a 71-94 record all-time. Portland is 3-4 against the Yard Goats at Dunkin' Park after visiting Hartford April 23rd-28th.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 12, 2013 - Ryan Dent became the second position player in franchise history to earn a win, working two scoreless on two hits. Portland scored three in the 15th to win at Binghamton 8-5.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Wikelman Gonzalez will start for the Sea Dogs tonight. He last pitched on July 4th at New Hampshire and tossed 3.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking two and striking out three. It was his second straight shutout start for the Sea Dogs. Gonzalez has faced the Yard Goats once. On April 28th, he pitched 5.0 innings allowing two runs on one hit while walking one and striking out a season-high eight batters.

