Alfonzo's Slam Sets the Tone in Erie Win

July 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (48-35) rode a pair of clutch home runs to a 7-1 win over Somerset (42-43).

Somerset starter Bailey Dees struggled out of the gate in the first inning. He walked the first three hitters to load the bases with no outs. He then struck out Jake Holton and Chris Meyers. With two out, Eliezer Alfonzo clobbered a grand slam off Dees, making it 4-0 Erie.

Troy Melton started for Erie and retired his first seven hitters before a one-out walk to Aaron Palensky in the third inning. Max Burt doubled Palensky to third base. Ben Cowles then scored Palensky on a ground out, making it 4-1.

In the fourth, Erie extended the lead. Alfonzo began off the inning with a walk. He then advanced to third on Brady Allen's double. Carlos Mendoza then connected on a three-run home run to make it 7-1. It was Mendoza's second home run of the season and first since April 17.

Melton allowed one run over five innings on two hits and one walk. He struck out six.

Trevin Michael tossed two perfect innings of relief. Calvin Coker finished the game with two scoreless frames as well.

Melton (5-5) evened his record by earning the win. Dees (4-5) walked six batters and took the loss.

Erie will try to make it three wins in a row on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Wilkel Hernandez will face Luis Velasquez.

