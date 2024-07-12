Yard Goats Defeat Sea Dogs 3-2 on Friday Night

July 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford CT - The Yard Goats scored single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to come from behind and defeat the Portland Sea Dogs 3-2 in front of a sellout (6,958) on Friday night at Dunkin' Park. Warming Bernabel cracked a single in the eighth inning to score Adael Amador and break a 2-2 tie, giving the Yard Goats a 3-2 lead. Hartford also got RBI's from Yanquiel Fernandez and Nic Kent. Yard Goats starter Connor Van Scoyoc worked six innings and allowed two runs with two walks and six strikeouts. Relievers Bryce McGowan, Juan Mejia and Jaden Hill combined to fire three scoreless innings in the win.

The Sea Dogs got off to an early start in the first inning when Alex Binelas singled off Yard Goats starter Connor Van Scoyoc on a ground ball through the infield that brought home Kristian Campbell from third to make it a 1-0 ballgame.

In the second, Karson Simas doubled into right field bringing Tyler Miller home from second to give the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead.

The Yard Goats got on the board in the sixth inning when Yanquiel Fernandez singled into center field to bring home Zac Veen from second to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

The Yard Goats scored after Nic Kent grounded out to second base, advancing Braxton Fulford from third to home to tie the game 2-2.

In the eighth inning, Adael Amador led off with a walk, took second base on a flyout, and advanced to third base on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, Warming Bernabel hit a rocket into left field, scoring Amador and giving Hartford its first lead at 3-2.

The Yard Goats will continue the series against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, Portland Sea Dogs on Saturday night July 13th (6:10), at Dunkin' Park. It's Los Chivos and Fireworks Night!! LHP Carson Palmquist will start on the mound for the Yard Goats opposite RHP Isaac Coffey who will start for the Sea Dogs. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacity app.

WP: Juan Mejia (3-2)

LP: Alex Hoppe (2-4)

SV: Jaden Hill (5)

Time: 2:38

