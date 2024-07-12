Curve Pitching Strikes out Seven in 2-1 Defeat

CURVE, PA. - Pirates lefty Ryan Borucki tossed a scoreless inning on rehab as part of a bullpen day on the mound for Altoona, however, Bowie earned their first win of the series in a 2-1 decision on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field in front of 4,610 fans.

Altoona picked up nine hits and drew a pair of walks in the defeat, but the Curve left two baserunners on base in three separate innings. The Curve managed their lone run of the game in the bottom of the ninth when Joe Perez tripled with one out and scored on Tres Gonzalez 's RBI groundout to second base. Gonzalez picked up a second straight two-hit game.

On the mound Jaden Woods started a bullpen day and allowed one unearned run in three innings. Woods allowed three hits and struck out one in his first professional start. Grant Ford followed with three innings of relief, allowing an unearned run in the fifth, with a pair of strikeouts.

Pirates lefty Ryan Borucki worked around a pair of bloop singles in a scoreless sixth inning. It was his second scoreless outing in relief during his rehab assignment. J.C. Flowers tossed two scoreless innings to finish the game on the mound with three strikeouts.

Yoyner Fajardo picked up his eighth multi-hit game for the Curve in the defeat, he has reached base safely in 23 straight games.

Altoona continues a six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Altoona's starter is to be announced with Bowie sending RHP Ryan Long to the mound.

