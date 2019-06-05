LittleJim, Gitter Power Bucks to 10-6 Split

Massive blasts by Caleb LittleJim and Jake Gitter keyed a 10-6 Waterloo Bucks (5-3) over the Mankato MoonDogs (3-5) on Tuesday evening, salvaging a split.

LittleJim (2-4, R, HR, 5 RBI, SB) broke the scoring with a run-scoring fielder's choice in the first inning, plating Mike Nyisztor (0-4, BB, 2 R, 3 SB). Mankato tied the game in the top of the third, then LittleJim responded with a dead-center two-run home run during the home half.

After Matt Campos (0-2, BB, HBP, 3 R) drew a walk and Lorenzo Elion (3-4, R, SB) reached on a fielder's choice with an error, Gitter (2-2, 2 BB, R, HR, 3 RBI) hammered a towering three-run homer to right-center in the fourth. LittleJim added two more in the frame with a two-run single to right.

Alonzo Rubalcaba (1-3, BB, RBI) knocked in a run during both the fifth and the seventh, capping off the scoring.

Lefthander Adam Ketelsen earned the win with 5.0 innings of one-run ball, scattering five hits and two walks while striking out a pair. He threw his curveball for a strike to great success, and worked at a splendid 64.7% ground-ball rate.

The Bucks moved back into a tie for first as Duluth fell to St. Cloud, setting up a thrilling two-game series with the Huskies beginning Wednesday in Waterloo. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.

