Woodchucks Drop First Game against Dock Spiders

June 5, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release





Wausau, WIS - The Wisconsin Woodchucks faced off against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for the first time this season in Fond du Lac. The Woodchucks went up early with two runs in the first inning. The game was close until the end with the Woodchucks up 3-2, but Fond du Lac was able to complete the comeback to win 4-3.

The Woodchucks started strong as lead-off hitter Kenny Rodriguez advanced to first on a walk and then stole second base. After a single by Byron Murray, Rodriguez came in to score. Murray stole second and Zach Klapak drove him in with another RBI single to put the 'Chucks up 2-0.

The game reminded quiet on offense as starting pitcher Myles Gayman put together a solid performance on the mound. Gayman struck out eight in six innings pitched. The Dock Spiders were able to fight back and tie up the game with runs in the fifth and sixth inning, but the Woodchucks regained the lead in the eighth from an RBI single by Payton Nelson. Unfortunately, the 'Chucks were not able to hang onto the lead and fell by a final score of 4-3 in the ninth inning.

Top Performers

Byron Murray went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a stolen base.

Trey Horton and Jared Pettitte both pitched an inning in relief, each recording a strikeout and hanging on to the Woodchucks 3-2 lead.

Next Up

The Wisconsin Woodchucks will have another chance at Fond du Lac tomorrow night. The 'Chucks will then move to Green Bay on Friday before trading locations and facing off against the Booyah in Wausau at Athletic Park on Saturday, June 8th with first pitch slated at 6:35 pm and gates opening one hour before. It is Woody's Reading Club Redemption Night #2 presented by Ruder Ware and Culver's Restaurant and a "U Paint" Woody Bobblehead Giveaway for the first 250 fans presented by Ascension. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

