Bucks Fall 8-5 to Duluth in Extras
June 5, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release
The Waterloo Bucks (5-4) fell to the Duluth Huskies (6-3) by an 8-5 ten-inning final on Wednesday. Despite falling behind 5-0 after five, Waterloo clawed back with three runs in the sixth and a two-run seventh.
Lorenzo Elion (2-5, 2 R, 2 RB, RBI) and Alex Ronnebaum (2-4, 2 2B, RBI) each had two-double games, while Mike Nyisztor (2-5, 2B) had a multi-hit game of his own.
Connor Anderson provided 3.0 scoreless innings of one-hit, two-walk baseball with three strikeouts.
Waterloo and Duluth conclude their two-game series on Thursday evening at 6:35 p.m. in Waterloo.
