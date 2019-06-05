A Magical Walkoff at Home

Ashwaubenon, WI - Top of the tenth, bases loaded, one out, and two strikes on Green Bay shortstop Mike Ruggiero. And the magic man comes up with a big hit to win and walk-off in miracle fashion at home.

In a pitching duel between starters Jack Mahoney and Aaron Ball, Green Bay pulled off a 2-1 win to snag their fifth win of the season, and second win in extra innings.

Mahoney went 5.1 innings, allowing his first run of the season, and striking out eight batter batters for the second time this season. Turning to the bullpen, Tom Carty needed all 3.2 innings of work from David Rajeski to get to extra innings. Tanner Lane left a runner stranded at third for the Dock Spiders and gave the Booyah the chance to walk it off in the bottom of the 10th.

Mike Ferri started at second base with the new international baseball rules for extra innings. He then scampered to third following a wild pitch by Nathan Thomas, which resulted in a walk on Blaise Maris. The Dock Spiders then decided to intentionally walk Jaret Godman to load the bases with none out for Jacob Godman. After Godman struck out, Ruggiero stepped in and delivered the game winning hit for Green Bay.

Lane earned the victory for the Booyah in his one inning of work, his first win of the season. Thomas got hooked with the loss and both teams now sit at 5-3 on the year.

The Booyah head to Madison tomorrow to take on the division leading and unbeaten Mallards. Both games on the road start at 6:05.

