Stingers Suffer a Tough Loss
June 5, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
Bismarck, ND. - The Stingers suffer a tough loss in Bismarck for the sole lead of the Great Plains Division. The Stingers now find themselves a game behind the Larks with two games left in the series.
Daniel Walsh (Sacramento City) scored on a sacrifice ground ball off the bat of Bohning to start the scoring in the third. Sam Baier (Augustana Univ.) added a run off another sacrifice, this one coming off the bat of Trousdale. 2-0 Stingers.
The sixth inning got away from the Stingers as the Larks answered with runs of their own. Bismarck scored three runs off four hits and one error committed by the Stingers. John Bezdicek (Southwest Minn. State) came in to put an end to the inning. 3-2 Larks.
Brandon Bohning (Northridge) tied the game up in the seventh with a double scoring Walsh from second. 3-3 Tied. That lead wasn't enough as the Larks scored two more runs in the bottom of the inning off three hits. 5-3 Larks.
Jake Marsh (Bethel Univ.) pitched the eighth inning for the Stingers holding the score at 5-3 Larks. The Larks retired the side in order in the top of the ninth for a 5-3 Larks final score. Game 3 of the series is tomorrow at Municipal Ballpark.
The 2019 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
