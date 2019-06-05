15 Rox Players Selected in the 2019 MLB Draft

June 5, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release





St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox had 15 former players selected in the Major League Baseball draft this week. The list included 1st round pick, infielder Michael Busch.

Michael Busch (2017 Rox infielder, University of North Carolina) was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the 31st overall pick in the 1st round on Monday. He became the second Rox player ever to be drafted in the 1st round of the Major League Baseball draft after Will Craig was selected 22nd overall in 2016. Five additional former Rox players were selected in the top 10 rounds of the draft on Tuesday. Dan Metzdorf (2016 Rox pitcher, Boston College) was drafted in the 5th round by the Chicago White Sox. Cameron Eden (2017 Rox infielder, University of California) was selected in the 6th round by the Toronto Blue Jays. The San Diego Padres selected Andrew Mitchel (2018 Rox pitcher, San Jose State) in the 8th round. Also in the 8th round, the Texas Rangers drafted John Matthews (2017-18 pitcher, Kent State University). In the 10th round the Cincinnati Reds selected Jake Stevenson (2016-18 Rox pitcher, University of Minnesota).

On Wednesday nine former Rox players were drafted. The Los Angeles Angels selected Brent Killam (2017 Rox pitcher, Georgetown University) in the 11th round. Nick Morreale (2017 Rox pitcher, Georgetown University) was drafted in the 14th round by the San Francisco Giants. In the 16th round the Minnesota Twins drafted Ryan Shreve (2017 Rox pitcher, University of the Pacific). Shane Selman (2017 Rox outfielder, McNeese State) was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 21st round. Finn Del Bonta-Smith (2018 Rox pitcher, San Jose State University) was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 22nd round. Also in the 22nd round, Jack Cushing (2017-18 Rox pitcher, Georgetown University) was selected by the Oakland Athletics. Quinten Sefcik (2016 Rox pitcher, University of Illinois) was taken by the Cincinnati Reds in the 24th round. The Pittsburgh Pirates drafted Marshall Gilbert (2018 Rox catcher, Mississippi State University) in the 29th round. The final former Rox player to be drafted was Spencer Mraz (2018 Rox pitcher, University of Miami-Ohio) by the Texas Rangers in the 33rd round.

In total the Rox have had 71 players selected in the Major League Baseball draft since 2013.

