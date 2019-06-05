First Pit Spitter Drafted; Chase Wheatcroft Selected by Oakland A's

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters inaugural season just got underway last week and they are already sending players one step closer to the big leagues.

Chase Wheatcroft, a senior from Cal State Stanislaus, was selected by the Oakland A's in the 37th round of the Major League Baseball draft. Wheatcroft becomes the first Pit Spitter to be drafted in the franchise's short history.

"We're proud and happy for Chase. He's got a chance to go to the A's and show them what he can do," said Pit Spitters Field Manager Josh Rebandt. "This is a great start for the Pit Spitters franchise and it's a great for the fans of Traverse City to be able to follow Chase's career knowing that he played here."

Wheatcroft was the starting pitcher for the franchise's home opener on May 28. That day he earned the franchises' first win pitching five innings and giving up just four hits and one run to the Green Bay Booyah.

In his final college season at CSU-Stanislaus, Wheatcroft went 6-4 with a 2.29 ERA while appearing in 31 games for the Warriors.

The Pit Spitters return home to Pit Spitter Park Friday night for a two-game series against the Kenosha Kingfish. Both games start at 7:05pm and tickets are still available. Friday night features post-game fireworks and Saturday is Superhero Night.

