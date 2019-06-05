Green Bay Hands Madison Its First Loss of the Season
June 5, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release
Madison, WI - Three home runs, 10 runs scored, and the first loss for Madison this season in a dominant performance on both offense and defense for Green Bay.
In the first inning, Green Bay struck quickly, scoring four runs in the top half and hitting two home runs off of Madison starter Aidan Tyrell. Nick Kreutzer crushed his first long ball of the season for two RBIs into the right field bleachers. In the very next at-bat, Blaise Maris connected on a pitched and homered for the first time this season, the sixth of his Green Bay career. Mike Ferri then brought in Ty Herrenbruck from second base, putting the Booyah up 4-0 before Garrett Martin even touched the mound.
On the mound, Martin was special for Green Bay. He went seven total innings, striking out six Mallards and allowing only two runs. Martin allowed six hits, only walked one batter, and recorded his first win on the year.
In the bullpen, Nate Brown finished his first inning in a Booyah uniform, giving up one walk and allowing no hits. In the ninth against his former team, Dalton Wiggins gave up one hit and struck out two Mallards to finish the win.
At the dish, the Booyah only recorded six total hits, but had three home runs, after Herrenbruck sent his first career home run over the left field wall. Green Bay scored 10 runs for the third time this season.
Tomorrow, the Booyah return Will Saxton to the mound for his career start. Saxton is 1-0 on the year, and the lefty looks to complete the sweep for Green Bay in Madison.
