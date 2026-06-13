Lexington Equalizes at the Death!

Published on June 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC YouTube Video







Marcus Epps scored the decisive goal in a shootout to lift Lexington SC to a 3-1 victory from the spot against Detroit City FC in Group 4 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Keyworth Stadium as Oliver Semmle recorded three saves in the shootout and one in regulation, allowing Latif Blessing's late equalizer to keep the visitors in contention for top spot.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 12, 2026

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